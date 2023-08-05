World Cup: New-look Eden will be a spectacle, says CAB president

Eden Gardens, the historic venue which will host five matches of the 50-overs World Cup including a semi-final in October-November, cleared the first hurdle as the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials gave them a thumbs up on the progress of its makeover so far.

A team of 21 representatives from ICC and hosts BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) visited the stadium as a part of a countrywide recce of the 10 venues.

‘’ICC were happy with the work progress. They visited every corner of the stadium and expressed happiness with the renovation work. They were also happy with the work being done at the new players’ dressing room, hospitality box, corporate box, and the already completed Press Box and Media Centre,’’ Snehasish Ganguly, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president told the media after the inspection.

An ICC team will come on a second visit next month before the start of the showpiece event, which sees Kolkata hosting its first match on October 28 between Qualifier 1 and Bangladesh. This will be followed by Pakistan vs Bangladesh on October 31; India vs South Africa on November 5; England vs Pakistan on November 12 and the marquee semi-final on November 16.