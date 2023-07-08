Will Pakistan play the World Cup in India? Bilawal Bhutto–Zardari to lead committee that decides

Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is leading a special committee that will review security arrangements across all five venues for the cricket World Cup to be held this October in India. The goal: to determine whether the Pakistani team should participate or not.

With the BCCI and Indian government refusing to send the India cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 in August–September, relationships haven't exactly been cordial between the two nations even on the sporting fields for a while. As diplomatic ties remain strained, Pakistan is now trying to play hardball over the World Cup.

As of now, whether Babar Azam & Co will visit India remains doubtful. However, Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has called together a 14-member committee to opine.

The committee includes Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto–Zardari, interior minister Rana Sanaullah, law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the advisor on Kashmir affairs, minister of inter-provincial coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, chiefs of the national security institutions and the country's foreign secretary Asad Majeed Khan.