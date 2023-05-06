Was Bilawal Bhutto's India visit a missed opportunity?

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the first high-level Pakistani official to have visited India in almost 12 years. The ties between the two South Asian rivals have never been smooth since they gained independence from British rule in 1947, but since a 2019 terror attack on Indian troops in Kashmir, both countries have not seen eye-to-eye.

New Delhi, which accuses Islamabad of backing Islamists and separatists in India-administered Kashmir, blamed it on Pakistan.

India and Pakistan claim the disputed Kashmir region in its entirety but rule only parts of it.

In 2019, New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status enjoyed by the part of Kashmirunder its control, further angering Islamabad.