Asian Games: India need to produce E-Sports heroes, says top official

For many in a country like India, E-Sports is still considered as a ‘waste of time’— more of an addiction on mobile phones or gaming parlours. It’s high time to change the thinking for come September, the Gen-X discipline will make its entry as a medal sport in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

It’s a revelation of sorts that a 15-member Indian team will be taking part in four of the seven events at stake while a senior official of the E-Sports Federation of India (ESFI) informed that tickets for the events have been virtually sold out. No surprise really, given the fact that the sport has really caught the imagination of the world like a wildfire during the COVID years.

“It’s been a long journey for us in India and like a dream coming true for us. Not many even remember that e-sports had been a demonstration event in Jakarta in 2018 but then, its popularity has increased in these five years by several notches (the Games were postponed in 2022 due to Covid threats in China). The range of titles on offer in China will not only showcase the diversity of E-Sports but will also display different aspects of skill, strategy and teamwork from the athletes,’’ remarked Lokesh Suji, Director, E-Sports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian E-Sports Federation (AESF).