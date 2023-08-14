Five bright spots for India from a low-key West Indies tour

A low key Indian tour of the West Indies, shoehorned ahead of the Asia Cup and the all-important ICC World Cup in a few months, finally ended on a bit of an embarrassing note on Sunday with a 3-2 defeat in the T20 series. It’s quite likely that the fans will try to create a few fall guys—namely white ball captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid—but they would do well to remember that the Caribbeans are a different kettle of fish in this format.

The touring Indians had predictably won the two-Test series 1-0, were up against an improved West Indies to win the ODI series 2-1 but ended with a defeat in the T20Is. It would be interesting to find out the TRP ratings, what with the quality of cricket often ordinary and broadcasting on Doordarshan differing like chalk-and-cheese from the quality that one is used to these days.

However, there were some positive takeaways from all three series—despite keeping aside the centuries of senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma or the rich hauls of Ravi Ashwin or Mohammed Siraj in Tests. A look at five of them: