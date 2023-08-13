Gujarat Congress gets ready to roll out welcome mat for Bharat Jodo 2.0

Gujarat Congress has decided to invite Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from the land associated with the nation’s icons - Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

Building on the success of the first phase, the Yatra is poised to take the political dialogue to the next level, covering areas from east to west of the country.

Emphasising the importance of Gujarat, Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, said: “We have extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to start the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat, which is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.”

The symbolic significance of choosing Gujarat adds weight to this political initiative.