Sandeshkhali: CBI slaps attempt to murder charges against Shahjahan Sheikh

The CBI has charged suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, his brother and five others with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder in connection with a mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali on 5 January, officials said on Tuesday, 28 May.

The agency's first charge sheet in the case was filed on Monday before a Basirhat special court, they said.

The ED team came under attack from a 1,000-strong mob when it went to raid Sheikh's house in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. It had also gone to arrest Sheikh because of his alleged close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, under the scanner in the scam, they said.