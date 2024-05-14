Sandeshkhali: BJP worker surrenders in court in false complaint case

A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday remanded BJP worker Piyali Das alias Mampi to judicial custody after she surrendered before it over a criminal case lodged against her.

It is alleged that Das obtained the signature of a woman resident of Sandeshkhali on a blank sheet of paper, which was later filled up to appear as a complaint of sexual assault against local TMC (Trinamool Congress) leader Sheikh Shahjahan (now in CBI custody) and his associates Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, both in police custody.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court rejected Das' bail prayer and remanded her to eight days' judicial custody.

The woman resident had filed a complaint against Das in Sandeshkhali police station, claiming that Das had got her to sign a blank paper and then filled it up with allegations of sexual atrocities against her.