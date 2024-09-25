Maharashtra govt floats tender for new Shivaji statue in Sindhudurg

Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) had flagged concerns over rust gathering on Shivaji Maharaj’s statue and suggested permanent measures in a letter sent to a Naval official just six days before the structure collapsed.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had said the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

He claimed winds were blowing at 45 km per hour when the statue collapsed.

A tender has been issued for the construction of a new statue and its height would be 60 feet, a PWD official said.

"The total cost would now be Rs 20 crore, including its engineering, installation and maintenance. The government has given six months to complete the work. The height of the statue would be 60 feet," the official said.