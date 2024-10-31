Is Madhabi Puri Buch above government rules and code of conduct?

The controversies swirling around the Securities and Exchange Control Board of India (SEBI) and its chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch have raised questions which the government has stonewalled till now. The prime minister or the finance minister have neither asserted that the SEBI chief was allowed special treatment and privileges denied to other regulators; nor have they commented on the controversies or spoken about setting up an inquiry.

Ms Buch herself has evaded summons from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is a joint parliamentary committee. The SEBI Board has met but refused to address the concerns and the questions. The controversy has eroded the credibility of SEBI, which is mandated to regulate the Indian capital market, one of the top five capital markets in the world with a market cap of five trillion US dollars, 10 crore investors and several lakh intermediaries besides the Mutual Funds.

SEBI has been issuing new and restrictive rules almost every month for businesses and intermediaries. As the cost of compliance has gone up, many businesses have actually been forced to shut down. However, SEBI’s chairperson and wholetime members appear to be following double standards by hiding behind a conflict code which has not only remained unchanged for the past 16 years but which is actually illegal.