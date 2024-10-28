Questions the PAC is keen to ask SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

The three-year term of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is to end in March 2025. Since January 2023, however, she has been in the eye of the storm that followed disclosures by New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research about Adani stocks. So far, she has avoided answering key questions about conflicts of interest.

When Hindenburg Research this year pointed a finger at her and alleged that she and her husband had been trading in shares and investing in offshore and opaque funds, say in Mauritius, used to buy Adani shares, SEBI in a press note claimed that she had complied with the requirements of disclosure and recusal prescribed in SEBI’s Code of Conflict of Interest (Conflict Code) voluntarily adopted in 2008 by the SEBI board.

Since all other whole-time members and chairpersons were employees of the Government of India and came from services such as the IAS and IRS etc, they were covered by stringent codes of conduct covering government employees.

Buch, the first private sector appointee as chairperson since 2008, however, appears to have adhered only to the 2008 code adopted by the board, which is far less stringent than government service rules and was never backed by any legislation or notified in the gazette. With only the government of India entitled to prescribe codes of conduct for the SEBI chairperson, whole-time members, and officials, can Buch get away by claiming to have complied with the 2008 code?

Why are whole-time members of SEBI and most SEBI officials not allowed to hold or trade in shares that may lead to conflicts of interest but not Buch? This is one of the several tricky questions that the PAC is expected to pose to her, besides questions on SEBI’s clean chit to allegations that the Adani Group had manipulated share prices and flouted SEBI rules.