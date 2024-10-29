SEBI fracas: Fresh posers to the PM, FM and Madhabi Puri Buch

Even as the union government, SEBI, the prime minister and the finance minister maintain their deafening silence on the SEBI saga and allegations of the regulator’s complicity with the Adani Group, the Congress on Tuesday, 29 October, raised fresh questions suggesting conflicts of interest.

At a press conference in Delhi, the party's media and publicity department in-charge Pawan Khera raised the following questions:

Why did Madhabi Puri Buch rent out her property to a firm associated with Indiabulls, which is regulated by SEBI and has been under the SEBI’s scanner for various irregularities?

Why did Madhabi Buch hold shares in a conflicted entity that has dubious connections revealed in the Paradise Papers?

Why did a SEBI whole-time member since 2022, Mr Ananth Narayan, rent out his property to a stockbroker regulated by SEBI?

Why does Mr Narayan hold shares in a company that is also a major financial service provider regulated by SEBI?

"In 2021–22, the SEBI chief earned rental income from a property she let out to a company called Green World Buildcon and Infra. This company is owned by Mukul and Vipul Bansal. Mukul Bansal has been part of the senior management of the Indiabulls group and on the board of several related companies," Khera told the media.

He added, "Indiabulls Group has faced several cases with SEBI, with multiple adjudication orders and regulatory actions between 2021 and 2022. Besides SEBI actions, the company has also been involved in cases before other regulators and courts, and SEBI has provided affidavits in those cases."

This, the Congress leader claimed, is a violation of SEBI's own code on conflicts of interest for members of the SEBI Board, a code adopted by it in 2008.