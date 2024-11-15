Congress alleges SEBI chief Madhabi Buch‘s conflict of interest in consultancy ties and trading

In a fresh set of allegations, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has accused SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch of severe conflicts of interest and financial misconduct while in office.

A video released on Friday, 15 November 2024, showed Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and himself in a discussion detailing how Buch’s professional connections allegedly entangled SEBI, the regulatory body she heads, with her personal financial interests.

Khera claimed that Buch’s husband received a salary from Mahindra & Mahindra, a company with ongoing cases under SEBI's review, while his consultancy firm, Agora, allegedly provided consultancy to Mahindra at the same time.

“Mahindra & Mahindra has cases under SEBI investigation, yet they pay Buch’s husband both a salary and consultancy fees,” Khera asserted, calling it a blatant case of "conflict of interest". Notably, Buch herself holds over 90 per cent ownership in Agora.