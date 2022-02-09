Justice Dept. announces USD3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

The Justice Department announced Tuesday its largest-ever financial seizure more than USD3.6 billion and the arrests of a New York couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.

Federal law enforcement officials said the recovered sum was linked to the hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange whose systems were breached by hackers nearly six years ago.

Ilya Dutch Lichtenstein, a 34-year-old citizen of Russia and the United States, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, accused of relying on various sophisticated techniques to launder the stolen cryptocurrency and to conceal the transactions. They face federal charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The message to criminals is clear: Cryptocurrency is not a safe haven. We can and we will follow the money, no matter what form it takes, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a video statement released by the Justice Department.

At an initial court appearance, a magistrate judge ruled Lichtenstein could be released into home detention on a USD5 million bond co-signed by his parents; the bond amount for Morgan was set at USD3 million. They were to remain in custody until the bail conditions were met.