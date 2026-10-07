Kagan, Soai win Nobel Chemistry Prize for solving century-old molecular mystery

Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for their work resolving a long-standing mystery over how mirror-image forms of chemical molecules can emerge spontaneously.

“Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai have provided a solution to a chemical mystery that is over a century old: how homochirality can emerge spontaneously,” Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a news release. He described the chemical reactions developed by the scientists as “spectacular”.

Kagan, 95, was born in France and is affiliated with Université Paris-Sud in Orsay, France while Soai, who was born in Japan, is affiliated with the Tokyo University of Science.

Many biological molecules are chiral. The two mirror-image versions can behave very differently in the human body — one may have the desired effect while the other can be less effective or have different biological effects.

Their work could therefore help with: