Kamala Harris recollects her frequent visits to India as a child

US vice-president Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic presidential candidate, in an op-ed on Saturday, 2 November, recollected her frequent visit to India as a child, and her mother's mission to cure cancer.

"Growing up, my mother raised my sister and me to appreciate and honour our heritage. Nearly every other year, we would go to India for Diwali. We would spend time with our grandparents, our uncles, and our chitthis," Harris said in the op-ed for The Jaggernaut, an online South Asian publication.

"And as cice president, it has been my honor to host Diwali celebrations in my home — the Vice President's Residence. Not only to celebrate the holiday, but to celebrate the rich history, culture, and heritage of the South Asian American diaspora, which is bound together by a shared sense of possibility and belief in the promise of America," she said.

In her op-ed published three days before the 5 November general elections, Harris wrote that as a 19-year-old, her mother Shyamala Harris crossed the world alone, traveling from India to the United States. "My mother had two goals in her life: to raise her two daughters, my sister Maya and me, and to cure breast cancer," she wrote.

"When I was little, when we traveled to India, we would also visit my grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, in what was then called Madras. My grandfather was a retired civil servant. His morning routine consisted of taking long walks on the beach with his retired buddies. I would join him on those walks and listen to stories about the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights," she wrote.