Avengers ‘assemble’ for Kamala Harris and democracy in America

The Black Widow called, in blue-and-red 'Harris 2024' sweatshirt — and Captain America, War Machine, Iron Man, Okoye, Vision and the Hulk responded... to help get the vote out.

The video call, shared on Instagram by Mark Ruffalo, turned into a funny improv with the seven superhero actors trying to help Democrat candidate Kamala Harris find a slogan to amplify her stand for democracy.

With tongue-in-cheek references to dialogue from the Avengers' movies dialled in, the final 'production' segment made a joke of acting and dialogue delivery too, as the Hollywood superstars finessed 'Down with Democracy' into a positive message with careful emphasis and an infinitesimal pause.

Campaigning for the presidential election — which pits US vice president Harris against Republican Donald Trump, a former president himself — has officially ended.

But it seems Harris' supporters may have found a clever workaround by extending the campaign for her with this clever endorsement that got over 33,000 in 8 overnight hours on Instagram.

Ruffalo's accompanying note showcased the values the US vice president upholds: 'Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life-saving vaccines'.

The Avengers exhorted the American citizenry to heroics as well, saying: 'Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big... This shit is real and it's going to come for you.'

Ruffalo used the hashtags #AssembleForDemocracy, #ElectionEndgame and #VoteBlue, along with tagging Harris and her running partner Tim Walz.

The American elections are scheduled for 5 November, though early voting (both through mail ballot and in person) began last week.