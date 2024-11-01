World

Avengers ‘assemble’ for Kamala Harris and democracy in America

Chris Evans, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson endorsed the vice president in a video skit on Instagram

NH Political Bureau

The Black Widow called, in blue-and-red 'Harris 2024' sweatshirt — and Captain America, War Machine, Iron Man, Okoye, Vision and the Hulk responded... to help get the vote out.

The video call, shared on Instagram by Mark Ruffalo, turned into a funny improv with the seven superhero actors trying to help Democrat candidate Kamala Harris find a slogan to amplify her stand for democracy.

With tongue-in-cheek references to dialogue from the Avengers' movies dialled in, the final 'production' segment made a joke of acting and dialogue delivery too, as the Hollywood superstars finessed 'Down with Democracy' into a positive message with careful emphasis and an infinitesimal pause.

Campaigning for the presidential election — which pits US vice president Harris against Republican Donald Trump, a former president himself — has officially ended.

But it seems Harris' supporters may have found a clever workaround by extending the campaign for her with this clever endorsement that got over 33,000 in 8 overnight hours on Instagram.

Ruffalo's accompanying note showcased the values the US vice president upholds: 'Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life-saving vaccines'.

The Avengers exhorted the American citizenry to heroics as well, saying: 'Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big... This shit is real and it's going to come for you.'

Ruffalo used the hashtags #AssembleForDemocracy, #ElectionEndgame and #VoteBlue, along with tagging Harris and her running partner Tim Walz.

The American elections are scheduled for 5 November, though early voting (both through mail ballot and in person) began last week.

