21 million Americans have already voted in US presidential elections

Two weeks before the US presidential elections, as many as 21 million Americans have already cast their vote in the middle of an intense election campaign between the two candidates: Vice president Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party and former president Donald Trump from the Republican Party.

According to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida, about 7.8 million votes have come in through early in-person methods, while the remaining 13.3 million-plus votes have been cast through mail ballot.

Unlike the Indian general elections, where campaigning stops 36 hours before the start of the voting, both campaigning and voting continue in parallel for about four weeks at least in the US.

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on 5 November.

Political pundits say the winner would be decided on the results of the polls in seven battleground states: Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Early voting is a unique provision for American voters, wherein electors can cast their vote by either asking for a mail-in-ballot — which are in some ways comparable to India’s postal ballots — or they go out and vote at designated polling booths that in many states open up a few weeks ahead of the actual polling day.

According to the Election Lab at the University of Florida, the early voting percentage is just 1.7 per cent among Asian Americans. However, in many places, several Indian Americans were seen standing in line to cast their vote.

Chanchal Jhingan, 88, and her daughter Vandana Jhingan stood up in line on 21 October to exercise their right to vote in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

In a Democratic bastion, Vandana said she voted for someone who can “Make America Great Again”.