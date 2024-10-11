Trump’s tit-for-tat vow: India has ‘biggest’ import tariff, US will reciprocate

Vowing to introduce a reciprocal tax if elected to power, former US president Donald Trump has claimed that India imposes the highest tariffs on foreign products. But they do it with a smile, he added.

“Perhaps the most important element of my plan to make America extraordinarily wealthy again is reciprocity. It's a word that's very important in my plan because we generally don't charge tariffs. I started that process, it was so great, with the vans and the small trucks, etc,” Trump said Thursday, 10 October, in an economic policy speech.

“We really don't charge. China will charge us a 200 per cent tariff. Brazil is a big charger. The biggest charger of all is India,” the Republican presidential candidate said in Detroit.

But he softened the blow by heaping praise on Modi.

“India is a very big charger. We have a great relationship with India. I did. And especially the leader, Modi. He's a great leader. Great man. Really is a great man. He's brought it together. He's done a great job,” he said.

“I mean, I think they probably charge more than, in many ways, China. But they do it with a smile. They do it... Sort of a nicer charge. They said thank you so much for purchasing from India,” he told members of the Detroit Economic Club.

Trump returned to the theme of import duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and his meeting with the representatives of the American company during his previous term as president:

“I said, 'How's business?'

"'Good, good.'

"'What are the bad countries?'

'Well, India is very tough.'

"And they gave me some others. Why? Tariffs.

"I said, 'What are they?'

"And they said like 150 per cent, some massive amount,” Trump said.

He recalled the company representatives saying India wanted them to build a plant there.