Violence has no place in politics: PM Narendra Modi on attack on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 14 July, condemned the attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying that "violence has no place in politics."

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies."

"Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," the prime minister added.