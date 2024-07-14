Attack on Trump dark chapter in American democracy, say Indian Americans

The assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump is “a dark chapter” in American democratic history, Indian Americans from across the country said, as they condemned this heinous attack on the presumptive Republican presidential candidate.

Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots at his election rally in Pennsylvania.

“Today we learned about the attempted assassination of (former) President Trump. This is very sad, and this is not the kind of violence that is expected in a democracy,” eminent Indian-American community leader Dr Bharat Barai told PTI.

“People have differences of opinion. People have different political views. People have different economic views, and of course, those have to be expressed by the ballot box," Barai said.

This kind of extreme hate where somebody thinks that it is appropriate to kill a political opponent is totally condemnable, he said.