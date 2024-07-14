Violence has no place in any democracy: Kharge condemns attack on Trump

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, 14 July, condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump, and said such violence has no place in any democracy and civilised society.

Trump was injured after being shot in the ear during the apparent assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania after which a male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Deeply appalled by the attack on former US President Donald Trump. I strongly condemn this heinous act."