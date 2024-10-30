Donald Trump is unstable, obsessed with revenge: Kamala Harris

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris launched a fierce attack on her Republican rival Donald Trump, describing him as “unstable” and “obsessed with revenge” while urging Americans to reject his “chaos and division”.

Making a passionate appeal to her countrymen, US vice president Harris used the last major speech of her campaign to present herself as a fighter who would usher in a new generation of leadership.

“Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls ‘the enemy from within’. This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better," she said.

"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power,” Harris said.

Harris, 60, will take on Trump, 78, in the 5 November election.