US president Biden calls Trump supporters “garbage”; Harris distances self

US president Joe Biden sparked a controversy when he compared supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to “garbage”.

Biden was commenting on a racist joke a comedian made at a Trump rally days earlier, likening Puerto Rico to an “island of garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been,” Biden said in his remarks on a campaign call for Latino voters on Tuesday, 29 October.

“Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage’. Well, let me tell you something... in my home state of Delaware, [Puerto Ricans are] good, decent, honourable people,” he said.

Republican senator Marco Rubio raised this issue in front of thousands of Trump supporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as well.

Trump, a former president himself, was also quick to condemn it.