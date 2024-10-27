Harris or Trump: Still anybody’s guess

Too close to call’ is an overused cliché when it comes to predicting the outcome of elections, but with less than two weeks to go for polling day (5 November), the American presidential race is indeed looking too close to call.

Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris’s brief honeymoon with the electorate seems to have tapered off, and however unfit Donald Trump may be for the highest office and however bizarre his public pronouncements, his prospects are again looking brighter.

The state of the economy remains the number one concern for voters. And even though incumbent president Joe Biden registered record employment and a healthy GDP growth during his tenure — after inheriting a post-Covid shambles from Trump — he is seen as having failed to control inflation, which is casting a shadow over Harris’s prospects.

Opinion polls indicate voters may back Trump as more capable of bringing down prices, never mind that he says he will impose heavier tariffs on imports, which can only hurt consumers. The billion-dollar question is: will these perceptions be decisive?

Harris is still ahead in national surveys, but only just. An election to the White House, though, usually boils down to who wins the ‘swing states’, given that the results in most of the 50 states are generally a foregone conclusion.

Many Republicans have turned against Trump for what they see as the unacceptability of his candidature for public office, let alone being president of the US. One such is Liz Cheney, daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney and a former lawmaker, who was ousted by Trump from the House of Representatives. She has accompanied Harris on her whistle-stop tour of battleground states, to sway conservative, suburban women (traditionally Republican supporters) to her side. They have underlined that Trump would be a threat to abortion rights, which most women are agitated about — and to national security and democracy.