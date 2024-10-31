Kamala, you are fired: Donald Trump at Wisconsin rally

US vice-president Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump held competing rallies in Wisconsin as they tried to outperform each other in the key battleground state, five days ahead of US presidential election day.

The latest CNN polls showed that Democratic nominee Harris has a narrow advantage in Michigan and Wisconsin, while she and Republican candidate Trump remain tied in Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, Harris holds a lead over Trump by 48 per cent to 43 per cent among likely voters, according to the findings. Harris also leads Trump in Wisconsin, where 51 per cent support her to 45 per cent for Trump, but the race is tied in Pennsylvania with both having 48 per cent support.

As the race for the White House remained razor-tight, Trump mounted a sharp attack on Harris while using President Joe Biden's comments that appeared to describe Trump's supporters as "garbage".

Dressed in a garbage vest, Trump arrived at the venue of the recent rally in Wisconsin's Green Bay area in a dump truck and addressed several thousand of his supporters arguing that Harris is not fit to become president.

"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can't lead America if you don't love Americans, it's true. You can't be president if you hate the American people, which I believe they do, and Kamala Harris is not fit to be president of the United States," he said.

"Kamala, you are fired!" Trump thundered.