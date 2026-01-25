Karachi Gul Plaza fire death toll rises to at least 71

The death toll in the fire at a shopping plaza in Pakistan’s Karachi has now risen to at least 71, officials confirmed, with around 77 people still reported missing a week after the tragic incident.

The fire broke out in the basement of the Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market, and quickly spread to the rest of the building in the Saddar area on the night of 17 January. Flames raged through the multi-storey plaza — which housed nearly 1,200 shops — for 36 hours before being brought under control.

A criminal case has been registered over the massive fire incident, with police citing negligence and lack of safety measures in the FIR.

Deputy commissioner south Javed Nabi Khoso told the media on Sunday that 71 bodies or human remains have been recovered from the rubble and debris of the shopping plaza. “The rescue and search operations which have continued for a week now would likely be wound up by tomorrow as the rubble and debris are also being cleaned up from the building site,” Khoso said. He said they still had a list of some 12 people feared missing in the fire.\Dr Summaiya Syed, the police surgeon in Sindh province, said they had received 71 bodies and human remains since last Sunday. “The process of identification is very difficult because most of the bodies are badly burnt and charred and in many cases we have just received body parts in bags from the site,” she said.