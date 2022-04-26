Karzai reiterates call to reopen schools for girls
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has reitered his call to reopen schools for girls across the country, adding there "is no way that the country can live without our girls going to school".
"There is no way that the country can live without our girls going to school. It can't be. The Afghan people will not allow that and I am sure the schools for girls will reopen because that is what the Afghan people want and want clearly," TOLO News quoted Karzai as saying to the BBC.
It has been 120 days that female students in classes 7-12 have been banned by the Taliban-led government from going to school.
Karzai's remark comes as the Human Rights Watch has expressed concerns against the ban, saying it will cause an increase in early marriages for girls.
Many Afghan clerics, civil society members and some politicians have also called on the Taliban regime to reopen the schools.
