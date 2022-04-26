Karzai reiterates call to reopen schools for girls

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has reitered his call to reopen schools for girls across the country, adding there "is no way that the country can live without our girls going to school".



"There is no way that the country can live without our girls going to school. It can't be. The Afghan people will not allow that and I am sure the schools for girls will reopen because that is what the Afghan people want and want clearly," TOLO News quoted Karzai as saying to the BBC.