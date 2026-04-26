Report flags possible ouster of FBI chief Kash Patel; White House keeps it vague

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing renewed scrutiny amid a media report suggesting he could be the next senior official to be removed from the administration of US President Donald Trump, even as the White House said the president continues to have confidence in him.

According to a report citing a White House official, Patel’s exit could be imminent, though no formal decision has been announced.

Responding to questions on Patel’s position, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “does still have confidence in the FBI director”.

The statement comes amid speculation following the recent removal of former US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was seen as a close associate of Patel.

Controversies and allegations

Patel has faced allegations relating to past conduct, including claims about alcohol use cited in media reports.

Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee have called for an assessment of what they described as “harmful patterns of alcohol consumption”, based on reports published in US media outlets.

Patel has denied any misconduct, stating he has “never been intoxicated on the job”.

He has also filed a $250 million lawsuit against a publication over reports alleging excessive alcohol consumption.