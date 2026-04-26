Report flags possible ouster of FBI chief Kash Patel; White House keeps it vague
FBI Director linked to controversies as Democrats seek review; reports of exit remain unconfirmed
FBI Director Kash Patel is facing renewed scrutiny amid a media report suggesting he could be the next senior official to be removed from the administration of US President Donald Trump, even as the White House said the president continues to have confidence in him.
According to a report citing a White House official, Patel’s exit could be imminent, though no formal decision has been announced.
Responding to questions on Patel’s position, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “does still have confidence in the FBI director”.
The statement comes amid speculation following the recent removal of former US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was seen as a close associate of Patel.
Controversies and allegations
Patel has faced allegations relating to past conduct, including claims about alcohol use cited in media reports.
Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee have called for an assessment of what they described as “harmful patterns of alcohol consumption”, based on reports published in US media outlets.
Patel has denied any misconduct, stating he has “never been intoxicated on the job”.
He has also filed a $250 million lawsuit against a publication over reports alleging excessive alcohol consumption.
Cyber breach and legal challenges
In March, an Iran-linked hacking group claimed to have accessed Patel’s personal email account, releasing materials that US officials said appeared to be authentic.
Separately, a group of FBI agents filed a lawsuit against Patel, the FBI and the Justice Department over their termination in connection with investigations related to the 2020 US election.
Political context
The developments come amid a broader churn within the administration, with reports of internal disagreements and reshuffles following Bondi’s removal earlier this month.
While some reports suggest Patel may face removal, there has been no official confirmation from the White House.
Patel, known for his association with Trump’s political agenda and earlier work on issues related to the so-called “deep state”, has been a prominent figure in the administration since his appointment.
The situation remains fluid, with officials maintaining that no final decision has been taken on his position.