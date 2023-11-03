Kashmir: Rohingya refugee women lured by trafficking gangs

Mujeeba (name changed) is a Rohingya woman living in a small village in India-administered Kashmir's Anantnag district. A decade ago, when she was 20 years old, she was trafficked from an overcrowded refugee camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar.

She said traffickers lured her with the promise of a better life in Kashmir and marriage to a "well-settled man."

"I was full of dreams and energy, now I am struggling with mental health problems," she said, adding that her life turned upside down.

The traffickers made Mujeeba embark on an arduous journey on both road and rail from the refugee camp in Bangladesh to a small Kashmiri village. It took over a week for her to reach Kashmir, she said.

"During the journey, I was harassed, abused and closely watched. Along with me, there were three other girls who faced the same experiences," she told DW, adding: "Those things still haunt me at night."