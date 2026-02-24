Kids among 13 killed in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan: UNAMA
A school and mosque were hit in Barmal, and a house was destroyed in Orgun, raising concerns over civilian safety
At least 13 people, including women and children, were killed in Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said, as tensions between the two neighbouring countries continue to simmer.
According to Afghanistan’s leading news agency Khaama Press, UNAMA reported that the strikes occurred between 11:15 pm and 1:45 am on 21–22 February in Bahsud and Khogiani districts of Nangarhar, killing 13 people and injuring seven others.
Separate attacks were also reported in Paktika province. A school and a mosque were hit in Barmal district, while a residential house was destroyed in Orgun district, further amplifying concerns about civilian safety.
UNAMA condemned the airstrikes and urged all parties to immediately cease hostilities and adhere strictly to international humanitarian law to prevent further harm to civilians. The UN mission called for transparent investigations and accountability, emphasising the urgent need for protective measures in conflict-affected regions.
On 22 February, Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence accused the Pakistani military of carrying out deadly strikes on residential areas in Nangarhar and Paktika, alleging that a madrasa and multiple homes were targeted. The Ministry claimed that “dozens of civilians”, including women and children, were killed or injured.
Kabul described the incident as a violation of Afghan airspace and an act of repeated aggression. In a strongly worded statement, the ministry condemned the strikes as a breach of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a violation of international law, the principles of good neighbourliness, and Islamic values.
Reaffirming its stance, the Afghan defence authorities said safeguarding national sovereignty and protecting citizens were both “religious obligations and national duties”, warning that an “appropriate and measured response” would be taken at a suitable time.
The latest escalation comes amid heightened friction between Islamabad and Kabul, with UNAMA repeatedly stressing the need to protect civilians as cross-border hostilities intensify.
With IANS inputs
