Kids among 13 killed in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan: UNAMA

At least 13 people, including women and children, were killed in Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said, as tensions between the two neighbouring countries continue to simmer.

According to Afghanistan’s leading news agency Khaama Press, UNAMA reported that the strikes occurred between 11:15 pm and 1:45 am on 21–22 February in Bahsud and Khogiani districts of Nangarhar, killing 13 people and injuring seven others.

Separate attacks were also reported in Paktika province. A school and a mosque were hit in Barmal district, while a residential house was destroyed in Orgun district, further amplifying concerns about civilian safety.

UNAMA condemned the airstrikes and urged all parties to immediately cease hostilities and adhere strictly to international humanitarian law to prevent further harm to civilians. The UN mission called for transparent investigations and accountability, emphasising the urgent need for protective measures in conflict-affected regions.