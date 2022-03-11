Kiev has become a fortress, says Mayor

Mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko said that the Ukrainian capital has become a "fortress" being defended by armed civilians, while half of the city's entire population have left amid the looming threat of a Russian invasion.



"The key goal of the Russians is to capture Kiev, to surround Kiev, to take it in a ring, then to attack and overthrow the government. Their plans are not being realised, thanks to our guys in Bucha, Vorzel, Irpen and Gostomel, where fierce fighting is taking place... Our guys are thwarting all plans to surround Kiev," the Mayor said in a video address on Thursday night.



According to the latest estimates, every second Kiev citizen has left, he said, adding that under 2 million residents are now living in the Ukrainian capital.



Nevertheless, Kiev has now become a "fortress", Klitschko was quoted as saying in the video by the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.