Kiev, Moscow agree to seek solution to humanitarian issues: Ukraine FM

Following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Turkey's Antalya, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba said on Thursday that the two nations have agreed to continue efforts to seek a solution to humanitarian issues as Moscow continues its war on Kiev.



This was the first face-to-face meeting between the two diplomats since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.



Addressing a press conference, Kuleba said: "I'm ready to continue this engagement with the purpose of ending the war in Ukraine, stopping the suffering of Ukrainian civilians and liberating our territories from the Russian occupying force," the BBC reported.



The Minister also highlighted two tasks of priority -- organising a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol and reaching a 24-hour ceasefire.