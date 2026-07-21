Killing of 4 Indian seafarers: India summons Russian charge d’affaires

India has raised concerns with Russia after a deadly missile strike on a merchant vessel off Ukraine’s coast claimed the lives of four Indian seafarers, marking the first such fatalities involving Indian crew members since the Russia-Ukraine war began.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires in New Delhi and conveyed that the attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel was unacceptable.

The vessel, MV Golden Leo, was struck while sailing from the Ukrainian port of Odesa, with 17 crew members, including five Indians, on board. According to the MEA, four Indian nationals were killed in the attack, while another remains hospitalised in critical condition.