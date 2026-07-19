Ukraine drone attack on Moscow region kills one, injures 61

A wave of Ukrainian drone strikes rattled Russia’s Moscow region, leaving one person dead and 61 others injured as air raid alarms echoed across the area, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

In an update shared on social media, Vorobyov said the attack caused the heaviest damage in Elektrostal, a city located around 60 kilometres east of Moscow, where 57 people were injured. Another four casualties were reported in Noginsk.

Among the injured, 20 people received medical care without requiring hospital admission, while nine remain in serious condition and 31 are being treated for injuries of moderate severity. Authorities said victims suffered shrapnel wounds, blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, fractures, burns and smoke inhalation.

"All those injured are under medical supervision and receiving necessary treatment," Vorobyov said.