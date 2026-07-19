Ukraine drone attack on Moscow region kills one, injures 61
Of the injured, 20 receive outpatient care, while nine are in serious condition and 31 have moderate injuries
A wave of Ukrainian drone strikes rattled Russia’s Moscow region, leaving one person dead and 61 others injured as air raid alarms echoed across the area, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said.
In an update shared on social media, Vorobyov said the attack caused the heaviest damage in Elektrostal, a city located around 60 kilometres east of Moscow, where 57 people were injured. Another four casualties were reported in Noginsk.
Among the injured, 20 people received medical care without requiring hospital admission, while nine remain in serious condition and 31 are being treated for injuries of moderate severity. Authorities said victims suffered shrapnel wounds, blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, fractures, burns and smoke inhalation.
"All those injured are under medical supervision and receiving necessary treatment," Vorobyov said.
The governor had earlier reported that 24 people were injured after a drone crashed inside a warehouse complex in Elektrostal, before the toll was revised upward as rescue teams assessed the aftermath.
Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 774 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and 13 guided aerial bombs over a 24-hour period.
The ministry also claimed Russian forces carried out another overnight wave of strikes using precision-guided weapons and attack drones against Ukrainian military-linked targets.
According to Moscow, the strikes hit port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, including facilities used for storing fuel and supporting military operations. Russia also claimed a container ship unloading ammunition at the Port of Chornomorsk and a dry cargo vessel near Snake Island in the Black Sea, allegedly carrying supplies for Ukrainian forces, were targeted.
The latest escalation comes as drone warfare continues to intensify between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides increasingly targeting strategic infrastructure far from the frontline.
With IANS inputs