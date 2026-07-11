Kim Jong-un condemns military corruption at rare high-level meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has denounced corruption within the country's military during a rare joint meeting of senior leaders from the ruling party, government and armed forces, state media reported on Saturday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the meeting was held in Pyongyang on Friday to warn against what it described as "anti-revolutionary, anti-socialist and anti-people" activities and to reinforce discipline within the country's leadership.

A key focus of the meeting was the case of Pak Hui-chol, the former vice-director for organisational affairs at the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, who was recently punished by the Supreme Court on corruption charges.

State media alleged that Pak abused his authority during his four years in office by accepting substantial bribes from individuals seeking promotions and embezzling the money for personal gain.