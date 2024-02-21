Russia's Vladimir Putin gifts Kim Jong Un luxury car

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a luxury car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a gift, the North Korean state-controlled news agency KCNA reported Tuesday.

From Russia with love

KCNA said the gift serves as a "clear demonstration of the special relations between the two leaders." The outlet said the vehicle was presented by Russia to Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, on 18 February.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media that the car given to Kim was a Russian-made Aurus. The Aurus Senat serves as the presidential state car of Russia which transports Putin.

The gift comes after Kim traveled to Russia in September to meet with Putin. During that visit, Kim was taken for a ride in Putin's official Aurus vehicle.

The September meeting was a key high point in North Korean-Russian relations.

At that time, the Russian leader suggested further space cooperation with North Korea, with Kim saying the two leaders are teaming up in a "fight against imperialism."

Putin and Kim both face isolation from the West.

Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022 has led to sanctions from the US, EU and others, whereas Kim's nuclear aspirations and missile tests have been punished by the UN.