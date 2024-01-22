North Korea says Putin planning Pyongyang visit

North Korean state media on Sunday reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed his willingness to visit Pyongyang when he met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia earlier in the week.

Putin also thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the invitation, state news agency KCNA said, citing the Foreign Ministry.

No date has been set for a potential visit but KCNA cited Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry as saying it would come at an "early date."

It would be the Russian leader's first trip to North Korea in more than two decades. Putin visited Pyongyang in July 2000 for a meeting with Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un.

Russia has also said a trip in the works

Kim visited Russia for several days last year. North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui returned from Moscow on Friday.

KCNA also reported on Sunday that Pyongyang had agreed to further strategic and tactical cooperation with Russia. It cited the Foreign Ministry as saying Russia had expressed "deep thanks" to North Korea for its "full support" in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said earlier in the week that Moscow hoped a visit would pan out. Peskov said Putin would travel to North Korea "in the forseeable future."

Kim traveled to Russia last year in September in a trip that focused heavily on military cooperation between the two, even though both countries are under a raft of sanctions.