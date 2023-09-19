Kim Jong Un returns home after 'goodwill' Russia trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has "completed his official goodwill visit" to Russia and returned home, state media said Tuesday, 19 September.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim's train crossed a border river on Monday morning, 18 September. The official did not say whether the train was headed to the capital Pyongyang or elsewhere in the country.

Before his trip to Russia, Kim made several visits to munitions factories, sparking speculation that he intended to inspect the production of weapons to be shipped to Russia.