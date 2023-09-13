Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at cosmodrome in Russian Far East

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday as the two arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, set for rare talks.

The two leaders met at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility, and began with the inspection of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility.

Their decision to meet at this venue may suggest Kim is seeking Russian assistance for developing military satellites.

"That's why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering, they are also trying to develop space," said Putin when asked by Russian reporters whether Russia would help North Korea build satellites.

Kim told Putin that North Korea would be "together" with Russia in what he termed a "fight against imperialism," seemingly a reference to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the West's response.