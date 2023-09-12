Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, confirms Kremlin

Russia and North Korea have confirmed speculations that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia and meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin put out a statement on Monday, 11 September, saying that "Kim Jong Un, Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days."

North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported the two heads of state would "meet and have a talk."

US officials had said last week that the meeting would take place, while several South Korean media outlets published accounts of Kim's train departing from North Korean capital Pyongyang on Sunday evening, 10 September, citing anonymous South Korean government sources.

The meeting between Kim and Putin could take place in the south-eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok, close to the border. President Putin has already arrived for an international forum, according to Russian news agency TASS.