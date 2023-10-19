Russia's Lavrov meets North Korea's Kim, slams US policy

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov condemned US policy towards North Korea as "dangerous" during a visit to Pyongyang on Thursday 19 October.

The Russian foreign ministry said that Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, without providing further details.

Lavrov, on a two-day visit paving the way for a possible trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year, also hailed the "new, strategic level" of relations between Russia and North Korea.

"Like our North Korean friends, we are seriously worried about the intensification of military activity of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the region and by Washington's policies. We oppose this unconstructive and dangerous line," Lavrov said, as reported by Russian news agencies.

Lavrov also thanked North Korea for its strong support for Russia's war on Ukraine, and claimed the US was placing "strategic infrastructure, including nuclear elements" in the region.

His comments come as the US and its regional allies warn of North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. South Korea and the US have ramped up their security ties and included Japan as an ally, as Pyongyang has been conducting a vast number of weapons tests.