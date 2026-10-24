Kim Jong Un visits China to open border bridge, seeks closer cooperation

Kim Jong Un visited China’s border city of Dandong on Saturday to inaugurate a bridge linking the two countries.

The North Korean leader met senior Chinese official Wang Huning and called for closer ties and expanded practical cooperation.

The visit comes as Pyongyang strengthens relations with Beijing and Moscow amid continued tensions with Washington and Seoul.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to China on Saturday to inaugurate a new cross-border bridge, signalling his intention to deepen cooperation with Beijing as Pyongyang draws closer to its principal international partners.

Kim entered the Chinese city of Dandong via the New Yalu River Bridge, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency and South Korea’s Unification Ministry. It was his first visit to China in more than a year.

During the trip, Kim met Wang Huning, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee. They visited a car factory and pledged to strengthen relations between their countries.

Xinhua reported that Kim expressed a willingness to preserve their longstanding friendship and broaden practical cooperation to benefit both populations. Wang later accompanied him to the bridge for his departure.

The bridge’s opening this month is expected to increase capacity for cross-border commerce. Experts said its provision for round-the-clock, two-way traffic, including container shipments and heavy goods vehicles, demonstrated the neighbours’ interest in expanding trade.

China remains North Korea’s traditional main ally and a crucial source of economic support. Kim has recently renewed his emphasis on that relationship after a period in which military cooperation with Russia became a prominent focus of his foreign policy.

Pyongyang has supplied thousands of troops and conventional weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, potentially in return for military and economic assistance. Kim has portrayed closer alignment with Beijing and Moscow as a response to a “new Cold War” involving the United States.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit, Japan’s Kyodo news agency cited unnamed diplomatic sources as saying that authorities had imposed tight traffic controls in parts of Dandong and that hotel rooms in the affected areas could not be booked. Japanese broadcaster TBS also showed footage of what it described as a likely Kim motorcade, including a black limousine displaying North Korean flags.