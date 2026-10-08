North Korea rejects Seoul’s medical aid offer as ‘insult’

North Korea rejected Seoul’s proposed medical aid shipment, calling it an insult and a political provocation

South Korea planned to supply 1,431 medical items across 166 categories to a hospital in Pyongyang

Kim Yo-jong ruled out engagement with Seoul, as South Korea indicated it would seek a further UN extension

North Korea has rejected South Korea’s proposed shipment of medical supplies to a hospital in Pyongyang, with Kim Yo-jong describing the humanitarian initiative as an insult and a politically motivated provocation.

In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un criticised the offer and reiterated that Pyongyang had no intention of engaging with Seoul.

South Korea’s unification ministry had planned to send 1,431 medical items across 166 categories to support diagnosis, surgery and treatment at the hospital. The programme received a sanctions exemption from the UN Security Council’s North Korea sanctions committee in May, Yonhap reported.