North Korea to deploy advanced long-range howitzers near Seoul border: KCNA

In a separate report, KCNA said Kim also inspected the 5,000-tonne destroyer Choe Hyon on Thursday as it underwent manoeuvring and operational tests ahead of its formal induction into the navy.

Photographs released by North Korean state media showed Kim accompanied by his daughter, Ju-ae, during the inspection.

Kim boarded the warship during a navigation exercise in the Yellow Sea and reviewed its combat systems and operational readiness. He reportedly expressed satisfaction with the vessel’s progress and instructed officials to ensure its delivery to the navy by mid-June.

The Choe Hyon is believed by analysts to be capable of carrying nuclear-capable strategic cruise missiles. North Korea has already carried out a series of cruise missile launches from the vessel as part of ongoing weapons testing.

Pyongyang first unveiled the destroyer in April last year as part of a broader campaign to modernise its naval forces.

The development follows the launch of another destroyer, the Kang Kon, in June 2025. Kim has since ordered the construction of a third vessel of the same class in time for the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on 10 October.

With IANS inputs