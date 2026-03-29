North Korea tests engine for missiles apparently capable of targeting US mainland

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of an upgraded high-thrust solid-fuel engine for weapons, state media reported, in a move seen as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s long-range strike capabilities.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the ground jet test involved an engine built using composite carbon fibre material and capable of generating a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilotons, up from about 1,970 kilotons reported in a similar test in September.

KCNA said the development aligns with Pyongyang’s five-year arms modernisation plan aimed at enhancing “strategic strike means”, a term used for nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Kim described the latest test as having “great significance” in elevating the country’s strategic military capabilities, according to KCNA. The report did not specify the exact date or location of the test.

Experts question claims, cite data gaps

Some analysts expressed caution over North Korea’s claims, noting the absence of key technical details.

Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at the Science and Technology Policy Institute in South Korea, said the report lacked information such as total combustion time, which is critical to assessing engine performance.

He said the announcement could be “bluffing” or reflect ongoing development challenges, including possible delays in the country’s solid-fuel engine programme.

Lee added that North Korea may be attempting to develop a more advanced engine, potentially with external technical assistance, amid deepening military ties with Russia in recent years.