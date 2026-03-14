North Korea fires around 10 ballistic missiles amid US–South Korea military drills
Launches into eastern sea come as allies conduct annual Freedom Shield exercise
North Korea fired about 10 ballistic missiles towards the eastern sea on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, in a show of force as South Korea and the United States conduct their annual joint military exercises.
The missiles were launched from an area near the North Korean capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s JCS (Joint Chiefs of Staff) said, without immediately specifying the distance travelled.
Japan’s Defence Ministry said the projectiles landed in waters outside the country’s EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone).
The South Korean military said it had stepped up surveillance and maintained readiness against possible additional launches while closely sharing information with the United States and Japan.
Launches during joint military drills
The missile launches coincided with ongoing joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States involving thousands of troops.
The drills are part of the 11-day Freedom Shield exercise, which runs until 19 March. The command post exercise is designed to test the allies’ joint operational capabilities through largely computer-simulated war scenarios.
The exercise is accompanied by a field training programme known as Warrior Shield.
North Korea has long described such joint drills as rehearsals for invasion and has frequently responded with weapons tests or military demonstrations.
In previous years, Pyongyang has conducted multiple missile or artillery launches during similar exercises, describing them as simulations of nuclear strikes on targets in South Korea.
Regional security concerns
The latest launches also come amid heightened global tensions as the United States remains engaged in an escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Local South Korean media reports, citing security camera footage and other images, have speculated that the United States may be relocating some missile defence assets from South Korea to support operations against Iran.
When asked about the reports, the office of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said it could not confirm details of US military operations.
The presidential office said any potential relocation of US military assets would not weaken the defence posture of the US–South Korea alliance against North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and cited South Korea’s own conventional military strength.
Authorities earlier issued a similar response to reports suggesting that Patriot missile defence systems stationed in South Korea might also be relocated.
Warnings from Pyongyang
The launches followed recent criticism by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who warned earlier this week that the joint US–South Korea drills could trigger serious consequences.
She accused Washington and Seoul of undermining regional stability at a time when the global security environment was deteriorating.
Kim Yo Jong said the global security structure was “collapsing rapidly and wars break out in different parts of the world due to the reckless acts of outrageous international rogues.”
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has also criticised joint US–Israeli attacks on Iran and expressed support for Tehran’s leadership.
Stalled nuclear diplomacy
Efforts to revive diplomacy aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear programme have remained stalled since 2019.
Negotiations collapsed following the breakdown of Kim Jong Un’s second summit with US President Donald Trump during Trump’s first term.
Since then, Pyongyang has deepened ties with Russia, sending troops and military equipment to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to Western officials.
Analysts say North Korea may be seeking economic assistance and advanced military technology in return for its support.
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