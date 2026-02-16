North Korea builds housing for families of troops killed in Ukraine war

KCNA said the housing is intended for “the bereaved family members of the fallen soldiers and other combatants, as well as the combatants of the regiment of the engineers, who have been dispatched to the overseas military operations”.

“The Party and the government will take all necessary steps to ensure that these families lead a proud and worthwhile life while enjoying the preferential treatment by the state and the loving care of the whole society,” Kim was quoted as saying.

After cutting the ribbon to mark the completion of the street, Kim reportedly visited several homes to offer condolences and encouragement, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim first announced plans for the housing project in August last year, emphasising commemorative services for troops deployed abroad. Analysts say the move is part of a broader effort to legitimise North Korea’s participation in Moscow’s war against Ukraine and to bolster public backing at home.

The KCNA report did not specify how many housing units were constructed.

Under a mutual defence pact with Russia, North Korea reportedly dispatched around 14,000 troops in 2024 to support Russian forces in Ukraine. More than 6,000 of them are believed to have been killed, according to South Korean, Ukrainian and Western sources.

With IANS inputs