US deploys Marines to West Asia as strikes hit Iran and war rattles region

The United States has ordered the deployment of 2,500 Marines and an amphibious assault ship to West Asia, a US official said on Friday, marking a significant reinforcement of American forces in the region nearly two weeks after war erupted with Iran, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

The official told AP that elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli had been directed to move towards the region. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military planning.

Hours after news of the deployment emerged, US President Donald Trump said American forces had “obliterated” military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, the Persian Gulf terminal that handles the bulk of the country’s oil exports. Trump warned that the island’s oil infrastructure could be targeted next.

The warning came a day after Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf cautioned that any attack on Iran’s southern maritime islands would trigger a new level of retaliation.

Meanwhile in Tehran, a powerful explosion shook Ferdowsi Square, where thousands had gathered for an annual state-organised Quds Day rally in support of Palestinians and against Israel. Israel had earlier warned that the area could be targeted.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. But the decision by Iranian authorities to proceed with the rally — attended by senior officials — despite the threat underscored the determination on both sides as the conflict intensifies and continues to rattle global energy markets.

Iran has continued to launch missile and drone attacks across the region, targeting Israel and several neighbouring Gulf states. Tehran has also effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil passes.

At the same time, US and Israeli aircraft have carried out repeated strikes on Iranian military infrastructure across the country.