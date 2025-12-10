Kim Jong Un’s inner circle readies for once-in-five-years party meet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened senior officials to prepare for the ruling party’s first full congress in five years, state media said on Wednesday, as the United States and South Korea continue to push for renewed dialogue with Pyongyang.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim presided over a plenary session of the Workers’ Party Central Committee on Tuesday. Members began discussions on major issues connected to the congress and reviewed policy decisions made over the past year. KCNA offered no further details, though analysts expect the meeting to run for several days and determine the formal agenda for the party congress, likely to be held in January or February.

The party congress — the highest decision-making body of the Workers’ Party — was reinstated by Kim in 2016 after a gap of more than three decades, seen at the time as an attempt to consolidate his authority by elevating the role of party institutions.